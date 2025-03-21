Music Tech Takes Center Stage In Miami Next Week

MIAMI (HYPEBOT) – The first Miami MusicTech Summit is set for next Tuesday, March 25. The gathering will bring together global music tech leaders while showcasing the city’s exploding music tech and innovation scene.

The Miami MusicTech Summit is an offshoot of the legendary SF MusicTech Summit that ran from 2009 – 2017. SFMT founders Brian and Shoshana Zisk moved from San Francisco to Miami and are restarting the conference to showcase what they found in their new home city.

It’s not too late to register and join this important event.

The one day summit at the Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami will be packed with actionable content and networking, but there are a few special sessions involving Hypebot family and friends worth highlighting.

Miami MusicTech Summit Highlights

Fireside Chat with Fabrice Sergent & Matias Solari [10:30 AM – 10:50 AM]

Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and CEO of Bandsintown sits down with Matías Solari, manager of rising Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro.

Startup Challenge Winners Showcase [1:30 PM – 02:15 PM]

The Miami Music Tech Startup Challenge (sponsored by Strm) is a startup competition to spotlight and promote early stage music tech companies while connecting them with our vibrant musictech community. …

Thiago Lobao

Gregg Stein

Brian Zisk

Rishi Patel

Name, Image and Legacy: Crafting a Lasting Identity in Music [2:30 PM -03:30 PM]

What does it take to build a timeless music career? From brand development to nostalgic storytelling, lasting success requires strategy, vision, and adaptability. This panel of industry experts share insights…

Hisham Dahud – ArtistPro, Creative Strategist, Electronic Artist (RIŻIK)

Building Communities [4:00 PM – 5:00 PM]

In today’s digital and live music landscape, community is everything. Whether it’s uniting young musicians, connecting festival-goers, or helping artists build lasting relationships with their fans, engagement-driven platforms are shaping…

Romina Groot – Groot PR

– Groot PR Sammy Gonzales Zeira – Young Musicians Unite, Founder & CEO

– Young Musicians Unite, Founder & CEO Philip Butler – Radiate, Founder & CEO

– Radiate, Founder & CEO Ritesh Patel – Ticket Fairy, CEO

– Ticket Fairy, CEO Fabrice Sergent – Bandsintown, Co-founder and Managing Partner

Bandsintown, Co-founder and Managing Partner Zach Walker – Shotgun, VP of Strategic Partnerships

Bruce Houghton