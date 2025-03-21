Downtown Neighbouring Rights Signs Jason Mraz To WW Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Downtown Neighbouring Rights (DNR) has announced a worldwide neighbouring rights agreement with Jason Mraz, an acclaimed multi-Platinum artist and GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter.

The company will manage and represent the neighbouring rights for Mraz’s celebrated catalog, including “I’m Yours,” one of the best-selling digital singles of all time; the GRAMMY Award-winning “Lucky” featuring Downtown Music Publishing and Downtown Artist & Label Services client, Colbie Caillat; “I Won’t Give Up,” which became a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100; and “I Feel Like Dancing,” the lead single from his most recent studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.

“I’m so grateful to Downtown for bringing my catalog to new ears around the world,” said Mraz. “I’ve had the incredible opportunity to perform on all seven continents, and I’ve witnessed firsthand how music transcends borders and cultures. I’m thrilled that this partnership will bring my music to a new generation globally.”

A two-time GRAMMY Award winner and recipient of the Hal David Songwriters Hall of Fame Award, Mraz has earned Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications in more than 20 countries, and a Diamond Award for “I’m Yours,” which also surpassed one billion streams on Spotify and was the most-streamed song by a solo artist in the 2000s decade.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jason Mraz to Downtown Neighbouring Rights,” said Dean Francis, SVP of Downtown Neighbouring Rights. “His music continues to inspire millions, and we are honored to ensure his catalog continues to thrive worldwide, allowing the next generation of fans to discover and connect with his timeless songs.”

Mraz joins an established roster of artists represented by Downtown Neighbouring Rights, including Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Lindsey Buckingham, Justin Bieber, OneRepublic, Meat Loaf, Lady Blackbird, and ANOHNI, among many others.