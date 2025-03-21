Zach Siegal-Eisman Joins The Core Records As Head Of Audience Development And Insights

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Records is pleased to announce Zach Siegal-Eisman’s appointment as Head of Audience Development and insights. In this role, Siegal-Eisman will leverage his extensive experience in digital marketing, audience growth, and data-driven strategy to further amplify The Core Records’ dynamic slate of artists.

A seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience in entertainment marketing, Siegal-Eisman has worked with top artists like Nickelback, John Fogerty, and HARDY, leading digital and business strategy at Artist Network Management (now Old Bull MGMT), Crowd Surf, Amplify Legacy, Big Loud Rock, and Songfluencer. He specializes in helping artists expand their audience reach through data-driven marketing.

“Zach’s ability to combine data-driven insights with innovative marketing strategies makes him a perfect fit for The Core Records as we continue to expand our global reach,” said Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment. “His expertise in audience development will be instrumental in maximizing fan engagement and artist impact.”

“I’m excited to join The Core Records and collaborate with such a talented, driven team led by Chief and Simon. I look forward to helping our artists expand their reach, deepen fan connections, and grow their impact through effective, insight-led marketing initiatives,” said Zach Siegal-Eisman.