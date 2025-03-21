Omar Netzer Signs With White Knuckle Productions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Omer Netzer’s journey is a remarkable fusion of music, resilience, and transformation that has led him to a major career milestone. Oscar Chavira of White Knuckle Productions signed Netzer to management, preparing for the next chapter of his musical career.

Born in Nahariya, Israel, Netzer grew up surrounded by music heavily influenced by country and blues legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, and Elvis, an uncommon soundtrack for a kid in Israel. Despite the backdrop of a war-torn country, music became a passion and a refuge.

Following his service in the Israeli military, Netzer turned to songwriting, collaborating with a friend from his family’s music store. His music quickly gained traction, producing three Israeli radio hits and earning him the title of Israel’s Top Musical Artist. His rising success led to performances across Europe and Asia alongside global icons like Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Lewis Capaldi, and Bon Jovi.

Jovi’s manager encouraged Netzer to move to Nashville with his family in 2023 to chase his country music dreams. However, just days later, the October 7 attacks prompted him to reenlist in the military, putting his aspirations on hold once again. Returning to the U.S. in 2024, Netzer wasted no time reigniting his career. Signing with White Knuckle Productions, he has been crafting new music and establishing himself in the country scene.

“I recognized a fire and drive in him to succeed. Omer works very hard and is an overwhelmingly talented artist,” Said Chavira when asked why he decided to sign Omer.

Netzer joins White Knuckle Productions’ roster alongside BBR recording artist Frank Ray.