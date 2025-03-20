Ric Salmon Tapped For The Role Of Chief Growth Officer At ATC Live

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — UK basedhas announce the promotion ofto the newly-created position of

An experienced music executive and entrepreneur, Ric has worked with ATC for ten years, representing a wide range of artists, including Laura Marling, Glen Hansard, Trevor Horn, and Frank Carter.

He is also co-founder of the BAFTA award winning livestream business Driift, the market-leader in the production and promotion of premium pay-per-view live events, and now part of the ATC Services business segment.

Prior to this, Ric managed globally established artists including Seal and Morrissey through his management company Harvest Entertainment, and held senior A&R roles at Sony Music, Ministry of Sound and Warner Music International, where he worked with artists as diverse as Eric Prydz, Rod Stewart, Beverley Knight, The Corrs, and Boyzone among many others.

In his new position, Ric will play a key role in ATC`s senior management team as the company continues to globally expand its unique full-service model by securing new acquisitions and partnerships.

With well-established divisions in artist management (ATC Management) and live concert bookings (ATC Live), alongside a range of other in-house services – from merchandising, livestreaming, synchronization and music promotion, to brand partnerships, digital innovation, and live experiences – this model is already providing tailored support to more than 860 unique clients, helping them capitalize on new innovations and changing market dynamics to build successful and self-sustaining creative businesses.

Following an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in December 2021, ATC`s expertise has been boosted by a recent series of strategic acquisitions, including direct-to-fan merchandising company Sandbag, live music promoter Joy Entertainment, and Raw Power Management, home to artists such as Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Jordan Adetunji, You Me At Six and Heartworms.

As a result, ATC Group`s annual revenues grew by 107% in 2024.

Adam Driscoll, CEO, ATC Group:

“Ric`s deep understanding of the music industry and the needs of artists makes him the ideal person for this newly created role. We look forward to seeing the immediate positive impact his appointment will undoubtedly have on the Group.”

Ric Salmon, Chief Growth Officer, ATC Group:

“These are exciting times at ATC. We are building a new type of global music company, one with music management at its core, but with scope to capitalise on new technologies and market innovation, and provide a comprehensive range of services to help artists reach their creative and commercial potential. Among my responsibilities as Chief Growth Officer will be to continue to secure new acquisitions and partnerships that can expand this full-service model. I`m absolutely delighted to take up this new role, and to continue working with such a phenomenal team.”