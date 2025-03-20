Wasserman Music Announces Three New Key Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading global music agency Wasserman Music today announced the hire of three key executives across its growing Fairs & Festivals, Tour Marketing, and worldwide agent teams.

Nashville-based Tim Beeding joins Wasserman Music as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Fairs and Festivals, where he will co-lead the division alongside fellow Wasserman SVP Shannon Casey. Beeding served as an agent at CAA for over two decades, representing many top music artists.

Los Angeles-based Doug Singer joins as Vice President (VP) of Wasserman Music’s global agent team, where he will represent major artists, including Vince Staples, SiR, Saint Levant, Majid Jordan, and Sleigh Bells. Singer previously served as a Partner in WME’s music division, where he represented a high-profile roster of major artists.

Los Angeles-based Chloe Garcia joins as Director of Tour Marketing, reporting to SVP Marketing Sam Alpert. She will help drive the ongoing expansion of Wasserman Music’s global client service offerings. Garcia previously served as a Tour Marketing Agent at WME, executing successful global tour marketing campaigns for dozens of major acts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tim, Doug, and Chloe to Team Wass as our business continues to expand and thrive around the world, and our commitment to serving our clients remains unmatched,” said Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson. “Each of them is a highly regarded leader in their area of expertise, and all of them are exceptional humans we’re proud to call colleagues and partners.”