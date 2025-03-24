Symphonic Distribution Signs On To Sponsor Montreal-based music platform RTOPIA’s Concert Series

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess)_ — Symphonic Distribution, a technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, announced a new partnership with the Montreal-based music platform RTOPIA as the official partner for its ongoing live concert series.

News of the partnership follows the announcement of the lineup for the 4th concert in the series, which is scheduled to take place on April 24th at Petit Campus in Montreal with performances from Una Mia from Toronto and Meghan Oak from Quebec.

The lineup for Volume 5 in June will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It is our top priority at Symphonic to continue highlighting new artist voices across the globe, and there is an amazing pool of talent in Canada,” said Jorge Brea, CEO and Founder of Symphonic. “RTOPIA shares that passion with us, and it was a natural fit to support their efforts in bringing some of these Canadian artists to the forefront.”

“Symphonic’s support is huge for us,” said Jeffrey Baret, COO of RISING STAR WORLD and Head of RTOPIA. “Through this partnership, we are able to bring in even more established artists with large followings and showcase Canadian talent on an elevated scale. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve cooked up for Volumes 4 and 5.”