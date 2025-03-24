South Korean Rock Band Xdinary Heroes Announces International Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — South Korean rockers Xdinary Heroes announced plans to bring the Asian nation’s take on rock music to international audiences with a world tour.

Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, is scheduled to get underway with a four night stand at Olympic Hall in Seoul before heading afield for scheduled shows Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Surabaya, Taipei, Singapore, Brooklyn, NY, Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, Irving, TX, and Los Angeles.

The tour is set to wrap on August 16th at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.

Xdinary Heroes first made their first international tour, <Break the Brake> World Tour, in November 2023 with shows in Seoul, Paris, London, Frankfrust, Warsaw, Madrid and more.

The band, consisting of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon made their U.S. debut, playing three sold-out showcases in Los Angeles and New York, along with stops in Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok.

They released their debut studio album, Troubleshooting in 2024.