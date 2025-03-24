JoJo Siwa Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Former Nickelodeon star and recording artist JoJo Siwa announced she’s preparing to hit the road for the North American leg of the “JoJo Siwa Live” tour – her first headline tour in over three years.

The 22-date tour is scheduled to get underway at the House of Blues in Houston on July 10th and hit venues such as the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, New York’s Webster Hall, Steelhouse Omaha, and The Belasco in Los Angeles before wrapping at the House of Blues in Anaheim on August 9th.

News of the tour follows the release of Siwa’s debut EP Guilty Pleasure, featuring the hit single “Karma,” which has already generated more than 54 million views and +69M millions of streams across all platforms.

For the tour, Siwa has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold on tour to Dancers Against Cancer, a charity in which she has served as a Board Member for many years.

Tickets for the tour are now available at JojoSiwaLive.com.

JOJO SIWA LIVE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

July 10th, Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

July 11th, Austin TX – Emo’s

July 12th, Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

July 15th, Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

July 17th, Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

July 18th, Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

July 19th, Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

July 20th, Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s hall

July 22nd, Richmond, VA – The National

July 23rd, McKees Rocks PA – Roxian Theatre

July 24th, Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

July 25th, New York, NY – Webster hall

July 26th, Boston, MA – Big Night Live

July 29th, Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

July 31st, West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

August 1st, Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

August 2nd, Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

August 4th, Denver, CO – Summit

August 5th, Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

August 7th, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

August 8th, Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

August 9th, Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim