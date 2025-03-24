JoJo Siwa Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Former Nickelodeon star and recording artist JoJo Siwa announced she’s preparing to hit the road for the North American leg of the “JoJo Siwa Live” tour – her first headline tour in over three years.
The 22-date tour is scheduled to get underway at the House of Blues in Houston on July 10th and hit venues such as the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, New York’s Webster Hall, Steelhouse Omaha, and The Belasco in Los Angeles before wrapping at the House of Blues in Anaheim on August 9th.
News of the tour follows the release of Siwa’s debut EP Guilty Pleasure, featuring the hit single “Karma,” which has already generated more than 54 million views and +69M millions of streams across all platforms.
For the tour, Siwa has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold on tour to Dancers Against Cancer, a charity in which she has served as a Board Member for many years.
Tickets for the tour are now available at JojoSiwaLive.com.
JOJO SIWA LIVE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
July 10th, Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
July 11th, Austin TX – Emo’s
July 12th, Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
July 15th, Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
July 17th, Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
July 18th, Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
July 19th, Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
July 20th, Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s hall
July 22nd, Richmond, VA – The National
July 23rd, McKees Rocks PA – Roxian Theatre
July 24th, Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
July 25th, New York, NY – Webster hall
July 26th, Boston, MA – Big Night Live
July 29th, Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
July 31st, West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
August 1st, Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
August 2nd, Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
August 4th, Denver, CO – Summit
August 5th, Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
August 7th, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
August 8th, Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
August 9th, Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim