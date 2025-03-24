The Country Music Association Presents Australian Broadcast With The Final International Award For 2024

WILLOWBANK, QLD (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association continued its mission of raising the profile of American-style country music with international fans at the CMC Rocks Festival in Australia this weekend.

The CMA, who returned as sponsors of the event this year, were on hand to award the final International Award for 2024.

During a backstage reception, hosted by the CM, Natalie Waller (Head of ABC Music and Events, Chair of ARIA and CMA Board member), presented Justin Thomson (National Content Director, KIX Country Radio and iHeart Radio Australia) with the 2024 CMA International Country Broadcaster Award.

The award is intended to recognize the contributions of a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the United States who has made an outsized contribution to the development of country music in their own country.

Thomson’s contributions include bringing Australia’s KIX Country to Nashville for live broadcasts from CMA Fest, in 2023 where he delivering 30 hours of coverage with over 50 artists and again in 2024. He also supported the genre through KIX’s broadcasts of the CMA Awards and CMA Country Christmas as well as the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Other 2024 recipients of the CMA’s International Award for 2024 included Joakim Richardson (Station Manager, Go Country Sweden) and Wimpie van der Sandt (CEO, Bok Radio).