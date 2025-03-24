StubHub Plans An IPO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Stubhub Holdings, the company behind the ticket resale platform StubHub, announced it has officially filed the paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

As stated in the filing, StubHub seeks to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker Stub. Additional details about the offering, including the number of shares to be included, and an initial price range for the proposed offering, were not disclosed.

“Our direct issuance offering is in the early stages of what we believe will be a major disruption to the way original issuance tickets are distributed,” StubHub said in its investor prospectus. “We believe that we are well-positioned to enable more categories of live events and experiences on our marketplace, further monetize ancillary revenue streams and play an even more vital role in the ecosystem in the future.”

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as additional joint book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Wedbush Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.