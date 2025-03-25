Live Nation Urban Announces ‘New Wave’ Tour With DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot And STAR BANDZ

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Urban announces the New Wave Tour 2025, featuring drill rappers DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, and STAR BANDZ. The 14-date run kicks off Monday, May 4, in Phoenix with stops in major markets, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 28.

Tickets for the New Wave Tour 2025 will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 26 at 10 am local time through Thursday, March 27 at 11:59 pm local time. The public on sale will begin Friday, March 28 at 10 am local time. All tickets can be purchased at NewWaveTour.com.

The announcement follows DD Osama’s latest singles, “BLRRD BLRRD” and “Pelle,” which have accumulated nearly 2 million views on YouTube since their release. Over the course of his career, DD Osama has racked up hundreds of millions of streams and received high-profile endorsements from the likes of Drake, Lil Durk, and Polo G.

Meanwhile, STAR BANDZ, a rising star from Chicago, has made waves with her March 2024 single “Yea Yea,” which has surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify. She followed that success with her debut project, Estrella, in November 2024. STAR BANDZ has a major year ahead as she will be releasing the deluxe version of her debut project, Estrella, on Friday, March 28, and there will be more music to come. She will be representing her hometown with her first major festival appearance at Lollapalooza this summer.

Sugarhill Ddot, also a standout in the scene, received critical acclaim from Billboard, XXL, UPROXX, V Magazine, and more. The teen-rapper recently dropped his 2 Sides of The Story Deluxe album, featuring hits like “My Baby” (feat. STAR BANDZ), “Energy” (also feat. STAR BANDZ), and “Let Ha Go.” To date, Sugarhill Ddot has amassed over 105 million streams in the U.S. alone. All three artists were included in the Complex’s 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now list in 2024. Having previously collaborated on tracks and shared stages, the New Wave Tour offers fans the chance to experience all three artists together for an unforgettable drill rap performance.

Last month, Live Nation Urban dropped the blockbuster lineup of the 2025 installment of Roots Picnic, which will include D’Angelo with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Trap Karaoke, Backyard Band with Ceelo Green, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

New Wave Tour 2025 featuring DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot & STAR BANDZ Dates:

Sun May 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mon May 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

Thu May 08 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room

Sat May 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Mon May 12 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – HELL

Thu May 15 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Sat May 17 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Mon May 19 – Cleveland, OH – The Cambridge Room at The House of Blues

Tues May 20 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall*

Wed May 21 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Thu May 22 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Sun May 25 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Tue May 27 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Wed May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia