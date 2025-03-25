NIVA CA Chapter Supports Bill To Ban Fake Ticket Sales In The Golden State

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and its California chapter proudly support Assemblymember Isaac Bryan’s leadership in introducing AB 1349, critical legislation to ban the harmful practice of speculative ticketing in California. This move marks a significant step toward protecting consumers, artists, and independent venues from deceptive resale practices that undermine fair access to live entertainment.

Speculative ticketing—where resellers list tickets for sale before they even have possession of them — has led to widespread consumer frustration, inflated prices, and countless instances of fans being left without valid tickets for their favorite events. This exploitative practice not only misleads customers but also harms independent venues and artists who depend on fair and transparent ticketing to sustain their businesses, build careers, and strengthen community connections.

“AB 1349 bans a harmful practice in speculative ticketing and requires much-needed disclosure to consumers when they buy tickets on secondary platforms. Too often, consumers are unaware that they are buying from a secondary market platform and not from the actual venue’s website,” said Asm. Bryan.

“California’s iconic independent stages should not have to deal with angry customers at the rope line who paid more than face value for a ticket or bought an invalid ticket. Artists should not have to play to an empty venue because their inventory has been bought up by people trying to gouge and place the tickets on a secondary platform.”

“Independent venues are the heart of California’s cultural and economic landscape, and speculative ticketing undermines everything we work so hard to create— fair access, fan trust, and thriving live events,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “We commend Assemblymember Bryan for standing up against these predatory tactics and championing a ticketing system that puts consumers, artists, and venues first.”

“California’s independent venues deal with disappointed fans at their box office every show,” said Jim Cornett, NIVA CA Chapter President / Owner of Harlow’s, The Starlet Room, and Café Colonial in Sacramento, CA. “Fans are either sold invalid tickets or misled to pay exorbitant prices for our shows by invisible people advertising on platforms that have no involvement in the show. This measure is an important step forward in protecting consumers, independent stages that depend on customers, and the artists who use our stages to hone their craft.”

Live entertainment is vital to California’s economy, contributing billions in revenue and supporting countless jobs in hospitality, tourism, and the arts. Ensuring transparency and fairness in ticketing is essential to keeping this industry strong and accessible.

NIVA calls on state lawmakers to swiftly pass this legislation to protect music lovers, artists, and venues across California. By banning speculative ticketing, the state can set a national standard for consumer protection in live entertainment.