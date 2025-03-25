Goose Ousts Multi-Instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo From Band

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jam, Psychedelic, and Funk band Goose revealed on Sunday (March 23) that percussionist and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo is no longer a member. This comes a month after Arevalo shared that he would be stepping away from touring to focus on his mental health.

“We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values,” Goose shared on Instagram (IG). “As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization.”

The band did not provide further details on the situation. Goose, now consisting of Rick Mitarotonda (guitar/vocals), Peter Anspach (keys/vocals), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums/vocals), added, “This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment.”

On Monday (March 24), after the band’s announcement, Arevalo issued a statement. You can read it below.

Goose (the band) and I will be going our separate ways. In January of 2025, I came to management with a personal crisis I was having and the organization decided that I should take a break from the tour. I chose to take a mental health break and pursued a program in the great state of Washington. I studied emotional issues, spoke with many counselors, and worked in a group therapy setting with an open heart and mind. I journaled daily, wrote poetry, and played music with my roommate. The idea of a new and limitless future became much more enticing to me than returning to “the organization.” Upon leaving the program, rather than hearing from my former bandmates, I had received an email from the band’s lawyer stating that I was being let go for “reported behavior and actions.” I have had plenty of time to reflect upon my actions, relationships, and values, and I agree that we should go our separate ways. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given over the last five years. Thank you all for listening and supporting me on my journey. Thank you, above all, to the fans who became friends along the way. I do not feel that I was rightly respected, valued, or properly utilized in my time with the organization. In fact, I had to forgo severance because I refused to sign an NDA. I have chosen to retain my dignity and my truth. I wish them well on their journey. I’m pursuing other opportunities where I can be more involved in the songwriting process and creative direction and work in a properly equitable environment. I have a lot to offer and have been grossly mistreated and underestimated. This moment also, unfortunately, marks the end of Orebolo. However, I’ll be holding tryouts for two new guitar players at a future date. I’ll bring the bass.

Arevalo’s exit comes just over a year after the band parted ways with co-founding drummer Ben Atkind. At the time, the band did not share specific reasons for Atkind’s departure, only stating, “After a great deal of time and effort working to bridge fundamental personal and creative differences, we’ve come to a place where we feel our current path to be unsustainable long-term.” Former Swimmer drummer Ellis eventually replaced Atkind and made his debut with Goose during a four-night run at The Capitol Theatre in April 2024.

“This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage,” the band concluded. “We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.”

Arevalo joined Goose in 2020 during the band’s Bingo Tour livestream series. He played alongside Atkind and later Ellis, contributing additional percussion and occasionally playing guitar. Arevalo was also part of Goose’s acoustic offshoot, Orebelo, with Mitarotonda and Anspach.