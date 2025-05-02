Rob Bergeron Named Executive Director At Event Safety Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Event Safety Alliance (ESA) announced the hire of Rob Bergeron, CAE, as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Bergeron brings decades of relevant experience to his new role at the head of the event safety advocacy organization, which he started officially on April 28th. His resume includes past roles at Oracle Developer Technology User Group (ODTUG) and the Society of Government Meeting Professionals (SGMP).

“With deep pride and tremendous optimism, I’m thrilled to welcome Rob Bergeron to ESA,” said President and Founding Director Jim Digby. “His leadership marks a pivotal inflection point for this organization, one that transitions us from a founder-led board to a professional organization with the structure and capacity to meet the expanding needs of our industry.”

He succeeds Dan Cooper, who served as ESA’s Executive Director for more than a decade after helping to found the organization.

“We are deeply grateful to Don Cooper for more than a decade of groundbreaking leadership as ESA’s founding Executive Director,” Digby added. “His legacy is woven into the fabric of this organization from working tirelessly to help build this passion-driven organization. We’re overjoyed that he will remain an active part of our community in new ways.”