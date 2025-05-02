Comedian And Actor Ruth Buzzi, Dead At 88

TEXAS (CelebrityAccess) — Ruth Ann Buzzi, an award-winning actor and comedian best known for her memorable performances on the hit comedy-variety show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, has died at age 88.

Her passing was announced on her official social media page, which stated that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Texas. Although no cause of death was disclosed, Buzzi had been in hospice care in recent years following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Stonington, Connecticut, Buzzi graduated with honors from the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts in 1957. She later moved to New York, where she began her career in theater and television, appearing in numerous commercials and variety shows.

Her breakthrough came in 1964 when she joined The Garry Moore Show, followed by a role on The Steve Allen Comedy Hour in 1967. She rose to national fame soon after, joining the cast of NBC’s iconic sketch comedy series Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Among her many beloved characters on Laugh-In, Buzzi was especially known for portraying the drab and feisty “spinster” Gladys Ormphby—often wielding her signature handbag. The character became a pop culture fixture and later appeared on the Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Buzzi made guest appearances on a wide range of popular shows, including Donny & Marie, The Flip Wilson Show, The Dean Martin Comedy Hour, The Carol Burnett Show, Sesame Street, and The Muppet Show.

Her film credits include more than 20 titles, among them Freaky Friday, The North Avenue Irregulars, The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland.

She announced her retirement from acting in 2021.

Beyond her work on screen, Buzzi was deeply committed to philanthropy, lending her time and support to numerous causes including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, The Thalians, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Her family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to support Alzheimer’s research at www.alz.org.