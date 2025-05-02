Trisha Yearwood Signs With Virgin Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group has announced a partnership with country singer-songwriter Trisha Yearwood and her label Gwendolyn Records in a deal that encompasses both her upcoming music and her recent catalog.

As part of the agreement, Yearwood will release her forthcoming album, The Mirror, through the label on July 18. A preview dropped today on Virgin, featuring the singles “The Wall or the Way Over” and “Bringing the Angels,” offering fans a first taste of what’s to come.

Yearwood will support the new release with her first headlining tour in six years, which kicked off on April 30 in Texas. Upcoming dates include the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on May 3, The Town Hall in New York on May 15, the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA, on May 16, and the American Music Theater in Lancaster, PA, on May 17.

The deal also marks Yearwood’s return to the UMG ecosystem—she was previously signed to Nashville-based MCA Records from 1990 through 2006.

“I’m honored to join forces with Virgin Music Group as I embark on this exciting new chapter,” Yearwood said. “Bringing my Gwendolyn label into the MCA/Universal family truly feels like coming home. I can’t wait to share my new album, The Mirror. Creating this music has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music Group North America and EVP of Global Artist Relations, said, “Trisha Yearwood is one of the most talented and enduring artists in the world. We are so proud to have her and her Gwendolyn Records catalog on our roster and are looking forward to her legions of fans hearing this incredible new music.”