Chef Matty Matheson Partners With OVG At Hamilton Arena

HAMILTON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group, the venue management and consultancy firm, has announced a new partnership with Matty Matheson that will see the celebrity chef and actor bring his culinary expertise to Ontario’s Hamilton Arena.

As part of the agreement, Matheson will open The Iron Cow Public House, a 9,500-square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with a capacity for up to 185 guests, inside the arena. The restaurant will operate on both event and non-event days, offering casual, pub-style dining options.

Additionally, Matheson and his restaurant group, Our House H.C., will design and curate the menus for three concession stands at the arena, featuring items from his restaurants Matty’s Patty’s and Rizzo’s House of Parm.

Other elements of the partnership—including new dining concepts—will be introduced for premium suites and food and beverage service at the arena.

“At Oak View Group, we’re not just transforming venues—we’re transforming the way people experience them. Hospitality is where that starts, and Hamilton deserves the best,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO of Oak View Group. “Matty is not only one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs—he’s a hometown hero with a powerful voice and a unique vision. His creativity, energy, and connection to this community make him the ideal partner to help us deliver a truly local, unforgettable experience at Hamilton Arena.”

“What Oak View Group is doing here is incredible, and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said Matheson. “Bringing people together with amazing food, great service, and live music—it’s everything I love. We’re building something special for Hamilton, and I’m pumped for you to see this come together.”

Matheson owns and operates several high-profile eateries, including Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto), Bar Clams (Toronto), Matty’s Patty’s (Toronto and Costa Mesa, CA), Rizzo’s House of Parm (Fort Erie, ON), CÀ Phê Rang (Toronto), and Maker Pizza (Toronto). He also stars as handyman Neil Fak on the hit FX series The Bear.