Alex Stolls Makes Partner at Boyarski Fritz LLP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Boyarski Fritz LLP, the prominent music and entertainment law firm, announced that Alex Stolls has been named Partner and joined the firm’s management team.

Stolls has developed a strong reputation for transactional dealmaking on behalf of the firm’s clients, which includes recording artists, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music publishers, industry executives, social media influencers, film and television properties, and management firms.

He has also served as counsel to high-profile talent, including the Estate of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White, Lil’ Kim, Will Smith, JISOO of BLACKPINK, and hitmaking producers Louis Bell, Cirkut, Stargate, Hit-Boy, Tainy, and Federico Vindver, among others.

A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law—where he concentrated in Intellectual Property, Entertainment & Media Law—Stolls’ résumé includes roles at William Morris Endeavor, Leverage Agency, Sportstars, Inc., and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP.

“Alex’s well-deserved promotion was an easy choice for our firm,” said Founding Partner Jason Boyarski. “After many foundational years of entertainment dealmaking at the highest levels, Alex’s expertise continues to be instrumental in the firm’s growth and the success of our clients. We identified Alex right out of law school as a dedicated, strategic-thinking, and hardworking attorney, and he has proven to be a homegrown success story.”

“I am incredibly honored to take on the new role of Partner, and to do so at the firm where I started my legal career makes it that much more special,” said Stolls. “It is a true privilege to represent the industry’s best clients and to advocate for their success on a daily basis. I am grateful to Jason and David for their continued trust, and I look forward to helping take the firm to new heights.”