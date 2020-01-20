The Wiggles’ Greg Page Recovering After Suffering A Heart Attack On Stage

SYDNEY NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Greg Page, a founding member and lead singer of the internationally popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, collapsed on stage during a benefit concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday night.

In a video of the moment, Page appeared to collapse as the group was leaving the stage following their performance and it was quickly announced that the show had come to an end as he was not feeling well.

Medics were immediately called and Page was subsequently transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A later statement from the band said that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a procedure at the hospital from which he is now recovering.

After Page’s collapse, the other musicians and actors from the group returned to the stage to finish the sold-out benefit concert, which was helping to raise money to support Australians affected by bushfires.

Page, who is 48, was a founding member of the group and the original ‘Yellow Wiggle’ but stepped away from the group in 2006 after he was diagnosed with dysautonomia, a rare chronic illness. He rejoined briefly in 2012 and still appears occasionally with the group.