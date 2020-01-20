Sum 41 Cancels Paris Shows Following Explosion

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Punk rock icons Sum 41 were forced to cancel two in Paris over the weekend after an explosive device was detonated outside of the venue’s door during the band’s load-in.

The band was slated to perform at two Paris venues – the Zenith Arena on Friday night and the Les Étoiles nightclub on Saturday night – but they canceled both shows out of concern for the safety of the band, their crew and fans.

“During load-in for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled. More information to follow,” the band said in a now-deleted Instagram post first reported by Loudwire.

The show was the second performance for the band in Paris this week, following their show the previous night at Zenith.

Vincent Le Gall, manager of Les Étoiles, told the Daily Mail that the supposed explosion was just a firecracker set off during the widespread ‘Yellow Vest’ protests that were underway in the French capital at the time.

“We talked for three hours with them, but they did not want to do the concert,” Le Gall told the Daily Mail.

“The group didn’t want to take any risks,” he added.