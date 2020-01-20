Meduza, Anna Leone, Flohio, Among the Winners Of Eurosonic Noorderslag’s Music Moves Europe

(VIP-NEWS) — Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2020 winners were announced last week at a gala ceremony at Eurosonic Noorderslag, Groningen.

During the ceremony presented by Thomas Neuwirth (Wurst) eight winners selected by an expert jury plus the Public Choice Winner were revealed.

Meduza (IT), girl in red (NO), NAAZ (NL), Anna Leone (SE), PONGO (PT), HARMED (HU), 5K HD (AT) and Flohio (UK) are the winners of the 2020 Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, the EU prize for popular and contemporary music.

Aside from being in the jury’s selection, 21-year old NAAZ also won the Public Choice Award. The expert jury selected eight winners out of sixteen nominees, while fans across the world voted for the Public Choice Winner.

Award ceremony

All winners were revealed during a vibrant award ceremony hosted by the well-known Austrian singer Thomas Neuwirth (WURST) in the Stadsschouwburg of Groningen, the Netherlands. After the festive celebration of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, the public had the opportunity to discover these emerging talents live as each nominee performed as a part of the ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) showcase program in Groningen.

Prize package

Each winner selected by the jury receives a € 10.000,- budget funded by the EU program Creative Europe, to be spent towards promoting their international careers. A total of € 7.500,- of the prize package covers all expenses made for promotion and/or touring. Additionally, winners get a business package worth € 2.500 on targeted training provided by partners from the music industry: the live sector (Liveurope, Yourope and Live DMA), the recording industry (IMPALA and Digital Music Europe), the International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) and co-organizers of the awards Reeperbahn Festival and ESNS. The European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE) helps winners navigating through this list of tailored services.

Public Choice Winner

Since the nominees were revealed at Reeperbahn Festival, fans across Europe could choose their favorite emerging European artist through an online vote. The Public Choice Award 2020 includes a monetary prize of € 5.000 and a filmed live music session at the Deezer Studios in Paris. This is part of the contribution made by Digital Music Europe and is presented by Deezer.