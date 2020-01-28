BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Announces New Hires, Promotions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville announced the addition of four new employees and promotion of one. Mary Forest Findley returns to BBR Music Group as Director, Southeast Promotion for Stoney Creek Records. Jen Coen has been named to the newly created role of Director, Brand Partnerships, Tyler Corrado joins in the newly created role of Manager, Social Media and Fan Engagement, and Kelsey Peoples joins as Office Manager for the Nashville office. Sarah Powers enters as the Executive Assistant to Jon Loba.

Mary Forest Findley returns to BBR Music Group as Director, Southeast Promotion for Stoney Creek Records. Findley returns by way of Red Light where she was a manager. She also served as VP Sales/Marketing for Country Aircheck under Lon Helton’s leadership. Findley previously worked at BBR Music Group from 2013 to 2015 as VP of Marketing. Findley reports directly to Byron Kennedy, VP of Promotion for Stoney Creek Records.

Jennifer Coen joined BBR Music Group in 2016 as Executive Assistant to Jon Loba. In this role she gained experience and knowledge on multiple areas of the music industry and planned events. In recent years, she has taken an active role in finding sponsors and brand partners to participate in label events, artist projects, and music videos. Coen now assumes the Director role in the newly added Brand Partnerships department. Prior to BBR Music Group, Coen worked as an Account Executive at Cumulus and Entercom Communications. Coen reports directly to Jon Loba, EVP, BBR Music Group.

Tyler Corrado, Maryland native and graduate of the University of Baltimore, was hired for the new role of Manager, Social Media and Fan Engagement at BBR Music Group. Prior to this role, Corrado worked in Independent artist management, development, and strategy and was the Co-Founder/Chief Business Development Officer of a Nashville based ‘Fan Engagement Platform’. Corrado reports to BBR Music Group’s VP of Marketing, JoJamie Hahr.

Kelsey Peoples joins BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville serving as the newly appointed Office Manager for the Nashville office. For the past five years, Peoples worked independently for clients in New York City, Kansas City, and Nashville providing office management, HR and accounting services. Her duties will include managing the day to day needs of the Nashville Office working in conjunction with IT, HR and all Office Managers and assistants to provide a cohesive and enjoyable in-office experience for our clients and staff alike. She graduated with B.S. in Business Management from Western Governors University. Peoples will report directly to BMG, VP of Operations, Ulrike Benn.

Sarah Powers joins BBR Music Group as Executive Assistant to Jon Loba. Powers is a recent graduate from MTSU where she earned a B.A. in Marketing. While attending MTSU, she interned with Lightening 100 and Live on the Green’s Marketing, Promotion, and Strategic Partnership departments. Additionally, she assisted Scott McGhee at One Degree Entertainment, as well as interning under Brooke Sanders for the CRB team focusing on Strategic Partnerships. Powers is a native of Nashville, TN, reports directly to Jon Loba, EVP, BBR Music Group.