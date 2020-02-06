Made Event & ID&T Form Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – New York City-based Made Event and Netherlands-based ID&T have announced a strategic partnership that will see the two highly successful music promoters joining forces to co-produce and expand some of the most popular electronic music events globally.

ID&T, which is the world’s largest electronic music promoter, has been responsible for creating (or co-founding) some of the largest electronic festivals in the world, including Mysteryland, Awakenings, Amsterdam Open Air, Defqon.1 Weekend Festival and Sensation. Made Event is a premier producer of electronic music events. Its Electric Zoo, New York City’s longest-running and largest electronic music festival, drew 110,000 attendees to Randall’s Island Park in NYC over Labor Day weekend in 2019.

Under the terms of the new deal, Made Event will work with ID&T’s European executive team to continue to produce its flagship festival, Electric Zoo, and will expand Made’s club and concert business in the New York area. ID&T will also work to help expand the Electric Zoo brand internationally.

Ritty van Straalen, CEO ID&T Group, said: “Made Event and ID&T share the same vision. We both believe in high quality experiences and want to bring the best music to market. The Made Event team, with Adam (Richman) and Kevin (Mitchell) as the inspiring leaders, have shown that they know how to create and produce successful events and premier festivals in a very competitive market. We are looking forward to be back in New York and working with them on new ideas.”

Adam Richman, SVP, Made Event, added: “We are honored to be working with ID&T, the world’s most notable dance music promoter. Working together with them will allow us to take our flagship brand Electric Zoo to cities around the world. We can’t wait to share New York City’s No. 1 festival with the rest of the globe.”

Kevin Mitchell, Sr. Director of Talent, said: “Made Event will continue its on-going expansion of our concert, club, and theater business in the New York area, and the addition of ID&T’s rich portfolio of brands will only act to strengthen this endeavor.”