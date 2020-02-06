The Rolling Stones Announce 2020 ‘No Filter’ North American Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones have announced the latest block of North American dates for their ‘No Filter’ tour.

Arriving on the heels of the legendary rockers’ 17-show North American run last year, which grossed a reported $177.8 million, the new 15-city trek will kick off May 8 at San Diego’s SDCCU Stadium and wrap up July 9 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!,” said Mick Jagger in a statement.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!,” added Keith Richards.

Tickets for the Rolling Stone’s 2020 ‘No Filter’ North American tour dates go on sale to the general public Friday, February 14th at 10 am local time.

Rolling Stones 2020 ‘No Filter’ North American Tour Dates:

May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium