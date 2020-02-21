Distribution Company Beatroot Music Agrees To Administer ‘Thousands In Unpaid Royalties’ For Former Dart Music

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Memphis-based distribution company Beatroot Music has announced that it will be administering the unpaid royalties of former Nashville-based Dart Music (Dart), which filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

According to Beatroot, agreeing to administer these funds allows the company to fulfill pending royalty payments to hundreds of rightsholders who distributed their works through Dart’s services.

George Monger, Director of Operations at Beatroot, said: “We believe in compensating rightsholders for their creative works, and this is why we agreed to administer this fund on behalf of Dart Music. When Chris McMurtry, Dart’s founder, asked if we would be willing to, we were happy to take on this challenge. Our team has sourced together the metadata of thousands of tracks, which amounts to significant income for the deserving rightsholders. We’re excited to disburse these payments and further support the independent ecosystem.”

If you believe you may have unclaimed royalties as a result of the bankruptcy, you can find out more here.