Latido Networks Acquires Youth-Focused Media Company Mitú

(CelebrityAccess) – Latido Networks, a division of California-based technology company GoDigital Media Group, has acquired LatinX youth-focused digital media company Mitú.

Mitú will now coexist alongside Latido Networks, which is comprised of a 24-hour connected TV channel called Latido Music, the Latin music-focused YouTube multi-channel network VidaPrimo, and multicultural audio company reVolver Podcasts, in which Latido holds a minority stake.

Jason Peterson, CEO of GoDigital Media Group, said: “With the addition of Mitú, Latido Networks will offer the consumers a variety of entertainment choices across the platforms and devices they prefer. The acquisition of Mitú makes our foundation much stronger.

Stephen Brooks, President of Latido Networks, added: “Leveraging our combined audience, content production expertise, and distribution footprint will unlock substantial value for Mitú, Latido Music, and our other media brands. Digital consumers are omnivores whether it’s social media, YouTube, audio, or long-form or short-form digital. Adding Mitú to Latido Networks is an important dish to a full-course digital meal.”

In addition to Latido, GoDigital Media’s portfolio includes independent label Cinq Music, digital rights management company AdShare, and digital supply chain company ContentBridge.