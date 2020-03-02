ILMC Will Take Place As Planned

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — With the concert industry on edge over the coalescing specter of COVID-19 Coronavirus, organizers of the International Live Music Conference announced that the 32nd annual edition of the event will proceed as planned in London next week.

In a statement, event organizers said they are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of their guests, including hand sanitizer stations throughout the conference, and the hotel’s cleaning staff giving extra focus to frequently touched surfaces such as elevator buttons and handrails.

Organizers also said there will be additional “hygiene protocols” in place, as well as a plan in the event that someone becomes ill during the event.

They also asked attendees to be alert about their own health and risk profile.

“If you have travelled from or through an affected area on the way to ILMC and have any symptoms of the virus (cough, fever or shortness of breath), please be sensible about attending the conference,” ILMC organizers wrote.