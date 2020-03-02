Live Nation Signs Exclusive Booking Deal At The Mann Center For The Performing Arts

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation announced it has entered into an exclusive multi-year booking partnership at Philadelphia’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Through the deal, Live Nation will bring a slate of summer concerts to the Mann, starting with the summer 2020 concert season.

The collaboration will also see Live Nation expand the venue’s concession and VIP offerings as part of a capital investment into the facility.

As part of the agreement, Live Nation will also develop new music festivals across the Mann’s multiple stages and Fairmount Park campus.

The Mann, located in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, includes four different concert facilities, including the primary Presser Foundation Stage, which can accommodate up to 4,500 fans, with room for another 10,000 including Connelly Terrace seating and on the Mann’s Great Lawn.

The Mann also includes the outdoor Skyline Stage, which offers a view of the city’s skyline with outdoor space for 7,500 general admission guest, as well as an expanded campus of hosting festivals of up to 25,000.

As well, the Mann features the new Downstage @ the Mann series for intimate, in-the-round experiences where both artists and audiences of up to 300 are on The Presser Foundation Stage

“The Mann is continually focused on aligning with strong partners to support our commitment to presenting world-class, diverse, entertainment; providing incredible, memorable experiences for our guests; and positively impacting Philadelphia communities through free experiences with enriching arts and culture. Live Nation is certainly a partner that embodies all of that, and we are thrilled to be formally working together with them,” said Catherine M. Cahill, President, and CEO of the Mann.

“Their portfolio of artists together with our commitment to presenting world-class orchestras, including The Philadelphia Orchestra’s annual summer residency, will only add to our legacy as a premier entertainment destination, dedicated to artistic excellence, where a wide variety of musical genres can be enjoyed,” she said.