Quibi Announces Partnership With Canadian Telecom Giant Bell Media

LOS ANGELES/MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – LA-based Quibi, an upcoming mobile video platform, today (March 5) announced its first partnership in Canada with Bell, the country’s largest communications company.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Bell becomes Quibi’s exclusive Canadian marketing partner in the telecommunications sector and the first Canadian provider of daily content for the new platform.

Quibi will launch in Canada on April 6 for the monthly price of $6.99 CND with advertising and $9.99 CND without ads.

Additionally, Bell Media, Canada’s leading content company, becomes the exclusive Canadian news and sports provider for the mobile-first platform. The two Bell Media series will be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials, which will feature curated news, entertainment and inspirational content each day. Bell Media’s CTV News, Canada’s leading news organization, will produce a daily news program covering breaking news and the biggest stories of the day, which will stream on Quibi mornings and evenings on weekdays and mornings on weekends. Bell Media’s TSN, Canada’s sports leader and No. 1 sports network, will produce a daily sports information update streaming every morning, 7 days a week. Further details about both programs will be announced in the near future.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and chairman of the board, Quibi, said: “We are excited to partner with Bell and Canada’s top news and sports brands from Bell Media to deliver daily curated programs that will provide Canadians all of the biggest moments and stories of the day in quick bites.”

Mirko Bibic, president and chief executive officer, BCE and Bell Canada, added: “As Canada’s provider of the country’s most-watched content and the leader in mobile innovation, Bell is uniquely positioned to partner with Quibi on this exciting new evolution in entertainment. Our goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and we look forward to powering the launch of Quibi in Canada with the full strength of Bell’s unmatched wireless and content creation resources.”

Randy Lennox, president, Bell Media, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our digital footprint in this partnership with the new and highly anticipated mobile platform, Quibi. Bell Media continues to adapt to the evolving media landscape by providing additional opportunities for our audiences to consume content more quickly on the innovative platforms of their choice.”