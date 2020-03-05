Michelle An Promoted To Executive Vice President, Head Of Visual Creative At Interscope Geffen A&M

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Michelle An to Executive Vice President, Head of Visual Creative at Interscope Geffen A&M.

In her new role, An (who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Creative) will continue to lead a team that is responsible for collaborating with IGA artists on the visual elements of their work including video, photography, packaging, advertising, as well as their live shows, film and television projects. She and her team have worked closely with the likes of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Tierra Whack, Lana Del Rey, 5 Seconds of Summer and dozens of others to deliver more than 100 music videos a year, garnering an estimated 1 Billion monthly views online.

Steve Berman, the company’s Vice Chairman, said: “Michelle represents the spirit and culture of this company in a unique and important way, working closely with our artists on their visuals very early in their development, bringing their visions to life and helping them establish long lasting careers. We look forward to her making even bigger contributions in her expanded role at IGA.”

An began her career in advertising and joined IGA in 2006 as part of its brand partnerships department. Shortly thereafter she shifted to the label’s creative department, rising through the ranks and building a reputation as a cutting-edge creative consigliere for the label’s diverse group of artists. She became head of the creative department in 2012. Along the way, she has mentored more than a dozen creative executives on her staff and was named twice to Billboard Magazine’s prestigious “Women In Music” list.