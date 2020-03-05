Meduza Management Duo Partners With Island Records UK & Virgin Records Germany On New Label, The Cross

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Music management duo Sergio Bienati and Kevin Harris have partnered with Island Records UK and Virgin Records Germany to launch a new label called The Cross, MusicWeek is reporting.

The pair represent some of the biggest names in the genre, including Grammy-nominated German dance sensation Meduza, platinum-selling DJ/producer James Hype, Chuckie, Goodboys and Josh Good.

The new imprint will reportedly specialize in dance music, but will not be exclusive to the genre.

Island Co-head of A&R Daniel Lloyd Jones, said: “Sergio and Kevin are relentless in their pursuit for big crossover dance records and their success with Meduza is testament to that 24/7 work ethic. The Cross is a huge addition to our team and our focus in the dance arena.”

Bienati and Harris added: “We have been very impressed and inspired by the vision of Louis and the team at Island Records, a vision that matches our own. Our disruptive nature as a company is not to accept the status quo of how the music industry should operate, this is just one of the fundamental reasons for the imprint. Daniel and Callum [Callum Ross, Island A&R manager] are key players in the mission to develop and shape dance music globally, we are proud be part of this team and thank Louis for the opportunity to work with Island Records on such a landmark project. Props should also go to Daniel Schmidt and Arina Logacheva from Virgin Germany, we feel having both these labels working with us at The Cross is a music journey we and our clients are excited to be part of.”

Island Records President Louis Bloom, said: “Dance music has always been a major part of the Island story and with Serg and Kev bringing their knowledge, passion, enthusiasm and incredible artists to the label, we are looking forward to a hugely successful partnership.”

Daniel Schmidt, VP, Virgin Records Germany, added: “We started this amazing journey in the end of 2018 and I´m very happy this successful relationship will continue together with Serg and Kev, Louis and his team and most importantly with the stunning artists involved. This cooperation is a perfect example of how partners team up to provide the best possible set up in a global music market.”

The Cross will be the new label home of both Meduza and James Hype.