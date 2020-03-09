BTS
Artist News Industry News International News Touring News

BTS Announce Return To The UK With ‘Map Of The Soul Tour’

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
42 0

(CelebrityAccess) – Global K-pop superstars BTS have announced that they will be making their return to the UK with their ‘Map Of The Soul Tour.’

The outing follows last year’s massive BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,’ which sold out 4 stadium shows in Europe within minutes.

BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul Tour’ is slated to kick off on July 3 at Twickenham Stadium in London and will be the group’s biggest European outing to date.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

BTS 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

DATECITYVENUE
Fri Jul 3London, UKTwickenham Stadium
Sat Jul 4London, UKTwickenham Stadium
Wed Jul 8Rotterdam, NLFeyenoord Stadium
Sat Jul 11Berlin, DEOlympiastadion Berlin
Sun Jul 12Berlin, DEOlympiastadion Berlin
Fri Jul 17Barcelona, ESEstadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
Sat Jul 18Barcelona, ESEstadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

 

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post