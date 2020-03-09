BTS Announce Return To The UK With ‘Map Of The Soul Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Global K-pop superstars BTS have announced that they will be making their return to the UK with their ‘Map Of The Soul Tour.’

The outing follows last year’s massive BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,’ which sold out 4 stadium shows in Europe within minutes.

BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul Tour’ is slated to kick off on July 3 at Twickenham Stadium in London and will be the group’s biggest European outing to date.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

BTS 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES: