TikTok Hires Cyber Security Vet Roland Cloutier As Chief Information Security Officer

(CelebrityAccess) – TikTok has hired Roland Cloutier as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

The cyber security industry veteran joins TikTok from ADP where he also served as Chief Security Officer and was responsible for overseeing the company’s cyber, information protection, risk, workforce protection, crisis management, and investigative security operations worldwide.

Alex Zhu said: “As TikTok grows and serves an ever-larger, more diverse global community, we have a clear responsibility to continue to maximize security on our platform. We are thrilled to have a recognized global expert and leader like Roland to help us deliver on that promise. Under his leadership, and with the exceptional global team we already have in place, we are confident in our ability to earn the trust of the broader community by delivering world-class security systems, processes and policies.”

Cloutier added: “It is a privilege to join TikTok’s talented team as the company continues its amazing journey of building a vibrant global community. There has never been a more exciting or challenging time to serve in the security field. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues at TikTok to develop the solutions required to protect our hundreds of millions of users and creators around the world.”

Previously, Cloutier served as a private sector consultant and senior corporate executive at a number of organizations in the technology sector. Additionally, he has held positions with the United States Air Force, Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs. He also authored the book Becoming a Global Chief Security Officer.