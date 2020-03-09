‘You’re Next’ Actor Nicholas Tucci Passes Following ‘Private’ Illness

CONNECTICUT (CelebrityAccess) – Nicholas Tucci, known for his role in the cult horror film “You’re Next,” has passed away at the age of 38 following a “private” illness.

Tucci died March 3 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. His death was confirmed by his father Alexander Tucci in a Facebook post on Friday (March 6).

“Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much,” his father wrote.

“To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities…thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick,” he added. “To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage…thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all…thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

Tucci also had roles on FX’s Pose, Showtime’s Homeland, and Netflix’s Daredevil, among others.