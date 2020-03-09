Pearl Jam & The Avett Brother To Headline The Third Annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival

ASBURY PARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation announced the lineup for the third-annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival with headliners Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers leading the charge.

The festival, which will take place at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park on September 19 & 20, will feature three stages of music with a lineup that also includes Cage The Elephant, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Dirty Heads, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, The Growlers, Grouplove, Dr. Dog and more.

In addition to music, the festival will also include the North Beach Expression Session, a daily surf competition where noted surfers such as Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack, Sam Hammer, Pat Schmidt will compete.

Surfing fans will also be able to watch boards being made on-site by board shapers, working in both the traditional medium of wood as well as modern, cutting-edge materials.

Murals and a recycled surfboard arch on the center of the beach called “Stoke Henge” and Danny Clinch’s Transparent Gallery Pop Up will return in 2020 to be a featured part of Sea.Hear.Now’s art installations.

In the now-familiar refrain of modern music festivals, Sea.Hear.Now will also focus on mitigating its own environmental impact but declined to share concrete plans for this year’s sustainability initiatives. In 2019, the festival partnered with the Surfrider Foundation, helping more than 580 fans participate in an on-site recycling program.

Other initiatives in 2019 included the use of hydration stations that and resulted in the recycling of 51,954 bottles and following the fest, more than 2,000 pounds of unused food was donated to The Center.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival is produced by Between The Sets LLC and C3 Presents, the team behind festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Shaky Festivals and more.