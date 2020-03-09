Police Charge Four Following The Alleged Armed Robbery Of An Albany Concert Promoter

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery of an Albany concert promoter.

According to WALB News Ten, Deandre Devarious Tyhem Bryant, Joseph Nelson Jr., Carlton Alonzo Anderson, and Cedric Onterion Waters Jr., have been charged with crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, and theft by taking after the alleged February 28th robbery.

Police told WALB that a local concert promoter staging a concert by Lil Boosie at the SandTrap 5.0 on February 28th was contacted by a person claiming to want to purchase tickets.

However, after the promoter met with the purported buyer, the police allege that two men held him at gunpoint and then took him to another location where they search his vehicle.

Police said that the alleged thieves escaped with cash and a large supply of concert tickets.

Bryant, Nelson, and Anderson are all in custody, while Waters is the subject of an outstanding warrant.

The APD said that more charges are likely pending, WALb reported.