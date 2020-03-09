Jimmy Eat World Announce Criminal Energy Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jimmy Eat World has today (March 9) announced the ‘Criminal Energy Tour.’

The 20-date summer run will kick off in Atlanta, GA on August 6 and make stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and more before culminating with a hometown gig in Phoenix, AZ, Labor Day Weekend, on September 5.

New Jersey-based The Front Bottoms will join the tour as direct support with Turnover and Joyce Manor splitting opening duties on select dates noted below.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 13 at 10AM local time with various presales beginning as early as Tuesday, March 10 at 12pm local time via www.jimmyeatworld.com.

Criminal Energy Tour Dates 2020:

August 6th Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy*

August 7th Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 8th Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre^

August 9th Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion^

August 11th New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 14th Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 15th Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 16th Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 18th Toronto, ON Rebel^

August 20th Indianapolis, IN Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 21st Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit^

August 22nd Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion^

August 26th Minneapolis, MN The Armory#

August 27th Milwaukee, WI The Rave (non-Live Nation produced show)#

August 28th Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#

August 29th Kansas City, M Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#

August 31st Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium#

September 1st Salt Lake City, U The Complex#

September 4th San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#

September 5th Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover

^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover

#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor