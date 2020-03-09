Jimmy Eat World Announce Criminal Energy Tour
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jimmy Eat World has today (March 9) announced the ‘Criminal Energy Tour.’

The 20-date summer run will kick off in Atlanta, GA on August 6 and make stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and more before culminating with a hometown gig in Phoenix, AZ, Labor Day Weekend, on September 5.

New Jersey-based The Front Bottoms will join the tour as direct support with Turnover and Joyce Manor splitting opening duties on select dates noted below.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 13 at 10AM local time with various presales beginning as early as Tuesday, March 10 at 12pm local time via www.jimmyeatworld.com.

Criminal Energy Tour Dates 2020:

August 6th                    Atlanta, GA                 Coca Cola Roxy*
August 7th                    Charlotte, NC              Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^
August 8th                    Raleigh, NC                 Red Hat Amphitheatre^
August 9th                    Baltimore, MD            MECU Pavilion^
August 11th                  New York, NY             The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*
August 14th                  Asbury Park, NJ        Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*
August 15th                  Philadelphia, PA       The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*
August 16th                  Boston, MA                Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*
August 18th                  Toronto, ON                Rebel^
August 20th                  Indianapolis, IN          Amphitheater at White River State Park^
August 21st                   Detroit, MI                  The Fillmore Detroit^
August 22nd                 Cincinnati, OH            PNC Pavilion^
August 26th                  Minneapolis, MN        The Armory#
August 27th                  Milwaukee, WI           The Rave (non-Live Nation produced show)#
August 28th                  Chicago, IL                 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#
August 29th                  Kansas City, M           Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#
August 31st                  Denver, CO                  Fillmore Auditorium#
September 1st              Salt Lake City, U         The Complex#
September 4th             San Diego, CA            Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#
September 5th             Phoenix, AZ                Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover
^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover
#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor

