Ohana Festival Announces Kings Of Leon, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam As Headliners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today (March 9) Eddie Vedder has revealed the lineup for his fifth annual Ohana Festival, slated for Sept. 25th – Sept. 27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.

Headliners on the beachfront stage include Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder and Kings of Leon.

The weekend will also feature performances by My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Dermot Kennedy, Durand Jones & The Indications, CAAMP, The Frames, EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead), Mac Demarco, Yola, Mon Laferte, Sharon Van Etten, Broken Social Scene, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Jade Bird, Cavetown, Brian Fallon, Night Moves, Real Estate, Shovels & Rope, Combo Chimbita, Wild Belle, Son Little, Plague Vendor, Greer, Kevin Garrett, La Luz, Amo Amo, Modern Eyes, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Ethan Gruska, The Aquadolls, Liz Brasher, Timmy Curran, Jonny Roundhouse, Pony Bradshaw, Rob Machado and Will Dailey.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13 at 10am local time at ohanafest.com. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation.