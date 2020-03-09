ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus Signs International Neighbouring Rights Deal With PPL

(CelebrityAccess) – ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has signed an international neighboring rights deal with PPL.

Commenting on the deal, PPL’s CEO Peter Leathem said: “It is a privilege to be able to collect the international royalties for Björn Ulvaeus. As an artist, Björn has contributed so much to the music industry, and he continues to do so through his advocacy for better music data management and the more efficient flow of money to creators – two goals also shared by PPL.

“Our work with innovative companies such as Session benefits our members by developing an ecosystem of tools that will help them manage their repertoire more efficiently. Our neighbouring rights expertise, on top of strong CMO relationships and board-level representation on various industry bodies, allows us to stand up for our members and ensure they are paid correctly. By combining these partnerships with internal investment in people and technology, we can constantly improve how we collect and distribute money for those that we represent.”

The Swedish singer-songwriter was a backer in Session (formerly Auddly), the world’s “first music credits ecosystem.” PPL partnered with Session in 2018.

Ulvaeus added: “The music industry is experiencing a period of significant change as digitisation continues to underpin increased consumption. As the use of music grows we must ensure those who invest time and talent in music are fairly paid for their work. Session is one of a number of companies and organisations working towards this goal, and PPL is another. By making it easier to track and credit the contributions of artists in the studio we are helping get music people paid. I look forward to extending this working relationship beyond Session, and for PPL to help get songwriters and performers paid.”

PPL currently represents upwards of 65,000 performers and recording rights-holders internationally.