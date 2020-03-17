2020 Billboard Music Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — dick clark productions and NBC announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards has joined the long list of events that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

The awards show, which was scheduled to air on NBC on April 29th, will take place at a later, yet-to-be-determined date and possibly at a new venue.

Kelly Clarkson was lined up for her third turn as host for the awards gala, which was to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In a statement announcing the postponement, the companies said: “In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff – we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards.”

“For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future,” the statement added.