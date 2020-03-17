Rolling Stones Postpone For COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents and Concerts West on Tuesday announced that the North American leg of the Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ Tour has been postponed as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour was scheduled to kick off in San Diego on May 8 with dates set through the late spring and early summer before wrapping on Atlanta on July 9th.
“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon,” the band said in a group statement announcing the postponement.
The tour’s promoters have requested that everyone hold on to their tickets and await further information but stopped short of offering a refund.
Affected dates include:
May 8 – SDCCU Stadium – San Diego
May 12 – BC Place – Vancouver
May 16 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis
May 20 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville
May 24 – Circuit of the Americas – Austin
May 29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas
June 6 – New Era Field – Buffalo, NY
June 10 – Ford Field, Detroit
June 14 – Cardinal Stadium – Louiseville
June 19 – FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland
June 23 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh
June 27 – The Dome At America’s Center – St. Louis
July 1 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte
July 5 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa
July 9 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta