Rolling Stones Postpone For COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents and Concerts West on Tuesday announced that the North American leg of the Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ Tour has been postponed as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in San Diego on May 8 with dates set through the late spring and early summer before wrapping on Atlanta on July 9th.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon,” the band said in a group statement announcing the postponement.

The tour’s promoters have requested that everyone hold on to their tickets and await further information but stopped short of offering a refund.

Affected dates include:

May 8 – SDCCU Stadium – San Diego

May 12 – BC Place – Vancouver

May 16 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis

May 20 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville

May 24 – Circuit of the Americas – Austin

May 29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas

June 6 – New Era Field – Buffalo, NY

June 10 – Ford Field, Detroit

June 14 – Cardinal Stadium – Louiseville

June 19 – FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland

June 23 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh

June 27 – The Dome At America’s Center – St. Louis

July 1 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte

July 5 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa

July 9 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta