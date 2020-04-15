Qobuz Expands ‘Gimme Shelter’ Program Benefiting Creators To Include Streaming Revenues

(CelebrityAccess) – HD music streaming service, Qobuz, is expanding its “Gimme Shelter” artist relief program by returning 100% of commissions made on new customers’ first paid month of streaming back to rightsholders.

The expansion is phase two of the “Gimme Shelter” relief program already running through April 26th, which sees the streamer waiving its revenue share on all download sales and passing 100% of this revenue through to its rightsholders.

“Qobuz is looking at what it does best, which is connect listeners to music,” said Qobuz USA Managing Director Dan Mackta in a statement. “These programs are the easiest way for us to stay true to our mission while generating some much needed additional revenue for the people who make the music.”

Qobuz Studio Premier, which includes unlimited Hi-Res and lossless music streaming, is available as a one-month free trial, after which time customers are charged $14.99 per month. As part of the “Gimme Shelter” relief program, Qobuz says it will waive its usual commission on that fee for all new subscribers who join the service between April 10th and May 15th. These commissions will be donated by Qobuz to rightsholders for redistribution or as charitable gifts to their artists and writers.

You can support “Gimme Shelter” and/or sign up to try Qobuz’s one-month free trial HERE.