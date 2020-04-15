Because Music Hires Ian Quay As US Marketing Head

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Because Music has appointed Ian Quay as head of marketing, United States.

Based in Los Angeles, Quay will report to Because CEO and founder Emmanuel de Buretel and will be responsible for Because’s roster in America. He will also work closely with the company’s label services partner Caroline International, as well as in direct collaboration with the international team of the Because Group in London and Paris.

Quay previously served as general manager, North America at Ninja Tune, leading stateside campaigns for Bicep, Bonobo, Floating Points, Odesza, Young Fathers, and others. He has also overseen campaigns for Columbia Records acts including Foster The People, Haim and Peter, Bjorn and John, as well as Warner Music Group acts including Enya, Nile Rodgers and Lake Street Dive.

Additionally, Quay manages a boutique artist roster including indie duo Cults and rising singer-songwriter Kate Teague.

“It is truly an honour to join the visionary talent and team at Because,” said Quay in a statement. “I am thrilled to represent this impeccable roster in America, and grateful and humbled for this opportunity to work with Emmanuel. His contribution to music and culture is incredible. I can’t wait to build this special label together in Los Angeles.”

“Ian brings a solid approach to breaking and developing new and established talent,” added De Buretel. “His wide experience in designing creative strategic campaigns will be a very valuable input to start developing our LA office. I’m delighted to welcome him to the Because Music team.”

The Because recordings roster currently includes Christine and the Queens, Manu Chao, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Amadou & Mariam, Major Lazer, Metronomy, Justice, Parcels, Sebastian, Django Django and Selah Sue, among others.