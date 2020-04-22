Las Vegas Mayor Wants To Re-Open Casinos

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday called for the city’s business to re-open but declined to offer any social distancing guidelines, suggesting that such measures should be up to the business owners.

“I am not a private owner. That’s the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public,” Goodman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during an interview on Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re in a crisis health-wise, and so for a restaurant to be open or a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the mayor’s job,” she continued.

“I want everything back. We never closed down the United States. We’ve never closed down Nevada. We’ve never closed down Las Vegas because that’s our job. Entertainment capital of the world where everything is clean,” Goodman added.

Fortunately, Mayor Goodman, who is an independent, is not in a position to actually re-open the city’s casinos, which instead rely on the state’s gaming commission to determine when they will be able to reopen.

According to CNN, Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said earlier this week that the state is working with casino owners to develop a plan to reopen the casinos and to protect customers when they do re-open their doors.

Nevada’s current guidelines for relaxing stay-at-home orders outline a phased plan that require that new cases of COVID-19 decline for a 14-day period among other criteria.