Warner Artists To Be Featured In PlayOn Fest To Support WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced its artists will be featured in the PlayOn Fest, a virtual music festival supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation.

As part of the festival, PlayOn will use historic performances from notable festivals and venues, including Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen Festival and more to the Internet.

The festival will include archival footage from the likes of Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Green Day, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Uzi Vert, David Guetta, and more, as well as a look back at Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show.

The festival kicks off at 12 PM ET on Friday with LL Cool J and will continue through the weekend for 72 straight hours on Songkick’s YouTube channel.

Warner Music Group has also launched a pre-sale of exclusive PlayOn Fest merch with all of the proceeds going to support to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

In addition, fans will be encouraged to click-to-donate throughout the three-day-event. Donations will support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and to accelerate the development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.

Some of the sets that will be included in the festival:

Nipsey Hussle (the Victory Lap album release show from the Hollywood Palladium.)

Coldplay (taken from the band’s São Paulo, Brazil show during their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour in 2017.)

Bruno Mars (24K Magic Live at the Apollo – Mars’ first primetime special that was recorded from the stage of the Harlem theater in 2017.)

Panic! At The Disco (shot during their sold-out arena tour at the famed O2 Arena in London in 2019.)

Ed Sheeran (taking his stadium show to the Austin City Limits stage for a special performance on the PBS series in 2017.)

KORN (a performance filmed inside of a living art installation celebrating the release of their 2019 album The Nothing.)

Anitta (2019 Rock In Rio Festival set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)

Cardi B (2018 Global Citizen show from New York’s Central Park.)

David Guetta (Tomorrowland 2017 set featuring the hits “Without You,” “Titanium,” “Hey Mama” and more.)

Janelle Monáe (2019 Coachella mainstage performance.)

Andra Day (2017 Global Citizen Festival set.)

Pablo Alborán (Seville 2018 stadium performance on the “I Promise” tour.)

Twenty One Pilots (Closing headline set at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2019.)

The Flaming Lips(Sydney Opera House in 2019.)

Green Day (MTV’s World Stage Seville during the 2019 EMAs.)

Lil Uzi Vert (2018 Lollapalooza debut.)

Gary Clark Jr. (His most recent headline appearance on Austin City Limits)

Paramore’ (Debut Bonnaroo performance.)

Portugal. The Man’s (2018 Coachella set.)

Weezer (2019 Coachella performance.)

Wiz Khalifa (2019 Coachella set.)

CHANMINA (March 2019 concert at Tokyo’s Zepp Music Hall.)