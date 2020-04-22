Marianne Faithfull
Manfred Werner - Tsui / CC BY-SA
Artist News Breaking News Industry News

Marianne Faithfull Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For COVID-19

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
4 0

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from the hospital after she was admitted in early April with symptoms of COVID-19.

Faithfull, who is 73, spent 22 days in the hospital after she tested positive for the virus and later contracted pneumonia.

At the time, a statement from her management said she was “stable and responding to treatment”

She has a history of health issues, including being diagnoses with hepatitis C in 1995, and undergoing successful treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post