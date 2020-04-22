Marianne Faithfull Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from the hospital after she was admitted in early April with symptoms of COVID-19.

We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London. — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) April 22, 2020

Faithfull, who is 73, spent 22 days in the hospital after she tested positive for the virus and later contracted pneumonia.

At the time, a statement from her management said she was “stable and responding to treatment”

She has a history of health issues, including being diagnoses with hepatitis C in 1995, and undergoing successful treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.