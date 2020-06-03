CD Baby Cancels Both DIY Musicians Conferences

Austin, Texas & Valencia, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — In a move that should not be a surprise to anyone at this point, independent music distributor CD Baby has canceled both of its DIY Musician conferences for 2020.

The first of the two conferences was slated to take place in Valencia, Spain, at the end of May, and the other was scheduled for August 28-30 in Austin.

“In order to protect the well-being of attendees and staff, we are canceling the 2020 DIY Musician Conference in Austin, TX,” the company said in a statement.

All ticket holders will be refunded automatically at the point of purchase. Hotels purchased as part of the conferences’ room block will be refunded as well.

The U.S. version of the conference has already been rescheduled and will take place in Austin next year from August 27-29. As of yet, no new dates have officially been announced for Valencia.

However, both events will return in 2021, CD Baby said.