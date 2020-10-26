Harry Styles Invests In OVG’s New Manchester Arena Project

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Former One Direction star Harry Styles has made an investment into venue management and consultancy Oak View Group’s upcoming Manchester Arena, Co-op Live.

The arena, which is anticipated to be the largest in the UK, was granted planning approval in September and is currently scheduled to open its doors in 2023.

When it opens, the arena, which will be constructed with a £350m private investment, will be located on the Etihad Campus and will be purpose-built for music.

Styles investment will see him take an active role in the development of the arena and he will work alongside OVG’s UK and international team, led by global live entertainment industry leader Tim Leiweke, on creating the fan and artist experience at the Co-op.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home,” Styles said.

“I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It’s just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow,” he added.