HeadCount To Sponsor A Stage At The #iVoted Festival

(CelebrityAccess) — Voter registration advocacy HeadCount will cap off their 2020 get-out-the-vote efforts by sponsoring a virtual stage during the #iVoted Festival.

Set for election day on November 3rd, the HeadCount stage will feature the Everyone Orchestra performing a live “Soundtrack to History,” as well as appearances by Trey Anastasio, Jim James (of My Morning Jacket), Fantastic Negrito, Umphrey’s McGee, The Disco Biscuits, Taking Back Sunday, Dreamers, Citizen Cope, Saves The Day, Demo Taped, Geographer, Jesse Ruben, and Hollis Brown.

The virtual HeadCount #iIVoted Festival stage will also host a conversation with Julien Baker and Rhea Butcher, as well as exclusive video messages from Billie Eilish, and MGMT, and a special message from Newport Festivals Foundation.

With support from Ben & Jerry’s and ASCAP, the HeadCount stage will also feature performances by ASCAP members as part of their “ASCAP Citizen” campaign.

The #iVoted initiative was founded by longtime entrepreneur Emily White, along with Mike Luba and Wilco’s Pat Sansone. This year they also added Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman as a board member.

Anyone wishing to view the #IVoted Festival can RSVP at ivotedconcerts.com, which includes instructions on how to submit a selfie photo outside a polling place or voting by mail.